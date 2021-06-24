Alan Shearer claims that England ‘certainly’ don’t have to fear Germany

Alan Shearer has argued that England have nothing to fear from Germany in their knockout match at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

England topped Group D at Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, and in doing so, set up an arguably more difficult last 16 fixture against Germany.

Germany were impressive in their 4-2 win against Portugal in their second game of Euro 2020, but narrowly avoided an early exit from the tournament thanks to a late goal from Leon Goretzka which salvaged a 2-2 draw with Hungary.

Shearer was writing in his column for the BBC and argued that his former side shouldn’t worry about the Germans off the back of their shaky performances in the group stage.

Leon Goretzka levelled it for Germany in Munich on a night when France, Germany and Portugal progressed from the ‘group of death’. #PORFRA #GERHUN #EURO2020 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/5PHShh4Tcr — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 23, 2021

Alan Shearer: ‘We certainly don’t have to fear Germany.’

“Germany were less than 10 minutes away from being knocked out of Euro 2020 before Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser against Hungary, and there are plenty of question marks about Joachim Low’s side,” Shearer wrote.

“They have conceded in every game they have played at this tournament and although our forward line is yet to click, I am looking forward to seeing us go at the Germany defence, because we have the pace to worry them.

“We certainly don’t have to fear Germany anyway. In fact I haven’t seen anything at this European Championship that we should really be scared of.”

The Germans should prove to be England’s toughest challenge so far.

While Germany have been far from perfect in this year’s European Championship, plenty of questions have also been asked of England in their opening three games.

England have been solid at the back, managing to keep a clean sheet in all three games so far, but have struggled to threaten teams up front, managing just six shots in target in those three games.

Tuesday’s game against Germany will be a step up for Gareth Southgate’s side from what they have faced so far in the tournament, and will give a much clearer picture of just how good England are.

Should England make it past the Germans they will have a favourable run in to the final, as they’ll avoid the likes of France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and Spain until a potential decider at Wembley.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alan shearer, England, Euro 2020, Germany