The penalty came just before the half time break.

Chelsea defender Reece James was shown a Red Card and Liverpool awarded a penalty just before the half time break in the evening game at Anfield.

The decision to award the penalty came after referee Anthony Taylor consulted with VAR after initially not blowing for the handball.

Following the penalty, Chelsea weren’t happy with many players surrounding the referee to let them know their displeasure at the decision. Manager Thomas Tuchel also confronted officials going into the half time break.

Undeterred, Mohammed Salah continued his fine start to the season by slotting away the penalty to leave the sides level at half time. The Egyptian scored his second of the season after his goal on the opening day.

The follow up celebrations after the penalty became very tense, as Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy kicked out at Jordan Henderson, with both players pushing and shoving as a result.

The penalty turned out to be the last goal of the game as the title contenders finished honours even.

Pundits agree

Covering the game for Sky Sports, pundit Gary Neville agreed with the decision.

He said: “It’s his knee onto his arm, it’s that right arm, it just comes through as if to keep out.”

The VAR official Chris Kavanagh seemed to agree, calling on his colleague Anthony Taylor to take a second look with the handball deemed a foul.

Chelsea Strike First

Chelsea started the game the better side, going ahead after 22 minutes after a fine header from German international Kai Havertz. However, Liverpool battled their way back into the game ultimately getting a slice of luck through the penalty.

The Chelsea midfielder was found at the far post and did enough to direct his header over Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

Chelsea have gone into the game in good form starting the season with wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Liverpool have opened their season with wins over Burnley and the recently promoted Norwich.

