Neville & Carragher Rank English Football’s Greatest Teams On MNF

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville chose Bob Paisley’s Liverpool from the 1970s as their greatest English club side on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

The former England duo ranked some of the finest club teams the English game has ever seen, as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side arguably showed their credentials as contenders with another Premier League win over West Ham.

Monday night’s victory handed the Reds their 18th league win in a row. Although it is now a foregone conclusion that Klopp’s men will run away with the title, Carragher and Neville opted not to include them in their list of 12 contenders, despite their dominance.

Their criteria for inclusion was a team’s record over a three-year span with points awarded for trophies won, with the European Cup warranting five points while a Premier League title would be worth four points and so on.

The results will no doubt cause some conflict among fans of each club. Paisley’s Liverpool topping the ranks, while Manchester United from 2006-2009 came in a close second.

“I don’t think Manchester United have ever had a team that had so many world-class players,” said Neville.

“They had eight or nine who were almost the best in their position. It was an unbelievable team. I think it was the greatest Manchester United team of all time.”

The joint third spot was again occupied by Liverpool and United, this time it was Paisley and Joe Fagan’s Reds side of the early 80s and Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble-winning outfit of the late 90s.

Despite going the 2003/2004 season unbeaten in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ had to settle for joint sixth alongside Jose Mourinho’s first Chelsea side.

“When I came up against that Arsenal team, sometimes I would be going into the game and my confidence wouldn’t be there because you didn’t feel like you could compete with them physically either,” said Carragher.

“You knew they were better players than you but they were quicker and more powerful too. For a two or three year period, that was the best team I played against in the Premier League.”

Here’s how the full 12 were ranked;

The pair were also quizzed as to where they believed this current Liverpool side could end up in the pantheon of English football’s greatest sides.

“If Liverpool could get to three Champions League finals in a row that would be unbelievable – they could even go on and do the treble,” said Carragher.

“That would surpass the Manchester United 1999 team as you could include the Champions League Liverpool won last year.”

Neville added; “I think for Liverpool to get to two Champions League finals and then win a Premier League title and for Pep Guardiola to win back-to-back Premier League titles and then potentially win a Champions League, you are then putting them up there with the best teams of all time.”