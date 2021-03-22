Zlatan Ibrahimovic fights back tears when asked about kids’ reaction to Sweden comeback

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggled to hold back the tears when asked how his family reacted to his return to the Sweden national team.

After five years away from the national side, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to pull on the yellow jersey again this week.

The 39-year-old was asked what inspired his international comeback and how his sons, Maximilian (14) and Vincent (12) dealt with Ibrahimovic leaving them for the week to rejoin his Swedish teammates.

“That’s not a good question that you’re asking,” Ibrahimovic answered. “I had Vincent, who really cried when I left him. But now it’s OK.”

Zlatan was brought to tears when asked about leaving his sons to join up with the Swedish national team 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bxSSjPQIQs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2021

The AC Milan forward then proceeded to shield his eyes and appeared to wipe away tears before continuing the press conference.

Ibrahimovic quit international football after Euro 2016 but he remains Sweden’s top goalscorer of all time with 62 goals in 116 games.

With his age seeming to have little effect on his knack for finding the back of the net, Ibrahimovic felt that he would be able to offer something to the current Sweden side ahead of this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo.

“To play in the national team is the biggest thing you can do as a football player, and as I was following them (Sweden), inside me I was feeling I think I can help them, I think I can do something,” Ibrahimovic continued.

“Obviously it’s not up to me, what a player wants and what a coach wants, it has to go together.

“I’ve got the opportunity now to play for my country and I do it with honour, but it’s not only about that – it sounds like I’m only happy to be here, but I’m here to get results, to bring results for the coach and my team-mates and the whole country.

“As much as I talk here, if I don’t bring results, here it means nothing.”

