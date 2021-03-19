‘I won trophies’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic on major difference between this Man United team and his

Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared to both compliment and insult Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team in the same breath.

Man United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Thursday night’s away win over AC Milan and Ibrahimovic noticed an improvement in the team compared to the one he played in but according to the Swedish centre-forward, the improvement “doesn’t matter.”

Ibrahimovic, who played for the Red Devils between 2016 and 2018, claimed that the more attractive football United are playing under Solskajer counts for little without trophies to show for it.

“I think it’s better, it looks better, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t win nothing,” Ibrahimovic said, via the Mirror.

“I think it was better than mine, but I won trophies, that’s the big difference.”

Ibrahimovic won the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield during his time at Old Trafford but he couldn’t affect the scoreline when he came off the bench against United on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old seemed to criticise his teammates’ struggle to convert chances in Milan’s home leg of the Round of 16 tie and claimed that the Serie A side fell victim to one mistake for Paul Pogba’s deciding goal.

“I think in two games we did well, we played two good games and we created good chances today, we could and should have scored. Then we make one mistake and we get a goal against us,” Ibrahimovic explained.

“This is football, you don’t score goals, you can play as good as you want – if you don’t score goals, you don’t go to the next round.

“I missed the first game, today I come in for 30 minutes. I had a lot of will to come in, but I think the team did well.”

READ NEXT – Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals Alex Ferguson prevented him from winning Golden Boot

Read More About: Manchester United, zlatan ibrahimovic