‘Your job is a disgrace!’ – Zinedine Zidane hits out at reporter over Real Madrid question

“Your job is a disgrace!”

Zinedine Zidane was none too pleased with the line of questioning by a reporter outside the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Zidane was in attendance at the Segunda Division play-off match between Rayo Vallecano, for whom his son Luca plays, and Girona.

Zidane had no interest in discussing his recent departure from Real Madrid, however, and he hit out at journalist Sergio Quirante for asking about the letter he penned to Real fans regarding the reasons for his exit.

“Coach, how are you? How is everything? Did you leave Real Madrid in a bad manner with the letter?” Quirante asked Zidane, as translated by MARCA.

Zidane took umbrage with the question and challenged the reporter on the matter, branding his job “a disgrace” before storming away with his family.

Zinedine Zidane hits out at reporter

“Are you going to keep asking the same silly questions as before?” Zidane responded.

“Yes, that is why. Are you going to ask the same questions? Your job is a disgrace.

“I know you and you know me. It’s always the same. But you… come here. Stop! Come here. Come talk to me. Come on, you.”

Last month, Zidane left Real for a second time and the France legend suggested he had no other option because he felt the club “no longer had faith” in him.

Zidane was quickly replaced by former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout.

It remains to be seen where Zidane will end up next as most clubs would be considered a downgrade from Los Blancos.

It’s been suggested that Zidane could take the next year away from football and stake his claim to take the France job when Didier Deschamps’ contract with Les Bleus runs up after the 2022 World Cup.

