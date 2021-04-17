Yaya Toure apologises for Pep Guardiola accusation but Man City boss has not replied

Yaya Toure has revealed that he wrote a letter of apology to Pep Guardiola admitting he was wrong for suggesting his former manager had a problem with black and African players.

“I want to apologise for what happened, I want to apologise for doing something wrong,” Toure said after accusing Guardiola of “having problems with Africans wherever he goes.”

Toure played under Guardiola at both Barcelona and Manchester City but the Ivorian only had a bit-part role in his final season at the Etihad, after which he suggested that Guardiola was “too intelligent to be caught out” regarding his alleged issues with African players.

Guardiola emphatically rejected Toure’s accusation and insisted that the former midfielder never raised such concerns with him during their time together.

Toure has since admitted he was wrong in his beliefs and he tried to make amends by penning a letter of apology to Guardiola and several City representatives but he has yet to receive a reply.

“When something happens that is wrong and you make a mistake, or people use your name and use you to do some wrong stuff, you have to make it OK,” Toure told The Athletic.

“This one was wrong. I want to apologise for what happened, I want to apologise for doing something wrong.

“We decided we would try to communicate with some important people at the club to apologise and say I’ve been indecent to the club.

“Since then, it has been a very, very long while waiting for an answer, but we don’t get it. And, of course, if he feels like that, I cannot do anything. Of course, I’ve been in touch with some people there. But the people at the top, it’s impossible.”

Toure left City in 2018 after eight years with the club which saw him play a crucial role in securing three Premier League titles and an FA Cup.

Read More About: Manchester City, pep guardiola, yaya toure