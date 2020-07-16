Home Football Fans Are Crediting WWE Legend With Arsenal’s Win Against Liverpool

Darragh Murphy July 16, 2020

“TIME TO PLAY THE GAME”

Whatever you think about Arsenal’s usual choice of music at The Emirates, it most definitely worked a treat on Wednesday night, when the Gunners enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

All the goals came in the first half of the game, with Alexandre Lacazette cancelling out Sadio Mane’s opener before Reiss Nelson found the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time.

Highlights were few and far between in the second half but the high point for WWE fans who were watching the match came as the players made their way back out on to the playing surface.

Welcoming the teams back after the break was none other than the entrance music of WWE legend, Triple H.

The song, The Game by Motorhead, is a favourite among fans of WWE but unfortunately, there was no attempt from either side to replicate Triple H’s iconic water spit.

For the most part, supporters got a great kick out of a trip down WWE memory lane, with many tagging Triple H on social media and jokingly suggesting that his entrance music got the job done against the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

