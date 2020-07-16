Fans Are Crediting WWE Legend With Arsenal’s Win Against Liverpool

“TIME TO PLAY THE GAME”

Whatever you think about Arsenal’s usual choice of music at The Emirates, it most definitely worked a treat on Wednesday night, when the Gunners enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

All the goals came in the first half of the game, with Alexandre Lacazette cancelling out Sadio Mane’s opener before Reiss Nelson found the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time.

Highlights were few and far between in the second half but the high point for WWE fans who were watching the match came as the players made their way back out on to the playing surface.

It's all about the game… and how you play it 🔨 https://t.co/mD0MgYO0vQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2020

Welcoming the teams back after the break was none other than the entrance music of WWE legend, Triple H.

Arsenal coming out to @TripleH’s music. I like it! The lack of a water spit is upsetting.pic.twitter.com/ks5YIBOIsO — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 15, 2020

The song, The Game by Motorhead, is a favourite among fans of WWE but unfortunately, there was no attempt from either side to replicate Triple H’s iconic water spit.

For the most part, supporters got a great kick out of a trip down WWE memory lane, with many tagging Triple H on social media and jokingly suggesting that his entrance music got the job done against the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

Arsenal having a great time coming out to "time to play the game" by #motorhead @TripleH loving life. — shaun quack* (@shaunquack) July 15, 2020

Arsenal beating champions Liverpool after coming out to the Triple H entrance music proves that football teams need to utilise heavy metal more. #ARSLIV — Sam Green (@samuelrgreen) July 16, 2020

I can’t believe Arsenal played Triple H’s WWE theme song against the “champions” when they were leading. Savages 🤣🤣 — Ⓜ️alume (@REALSHEEMSTAR) July 16, 2020

No wonder arsenal won lastnight coming out to @TripleH theme song 😂🤣 — Ste Mills (@steven_mills96) July 16, 2020

By the way @TripleH theme played at halftime was superb. Definitely a song that can get our boys up for a battle #Arsenal — Matt (@GoonerGimli) July 16, 2020

Best thing since the return of the football. Arsenal coming out to triple H theme tune after halftime😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Shane Davoren (@shane16dav) July 15, 2020

Make the Triple H music as Arsenal's entrance music a permanent thing at the Emirates, please. — _ (@TheGoonerAFC) July 15, 2020

Honestly I think them playing @TripleH theme at half time during the Arsenal Vs Liverpool game is brilliant 🔥can't beat a bit of @myMotorhead — Stephen Campbell (@Campbellooo) July 15, 2020

Did i just hear Triple H theme song at Emirates? Makes sense why Arsenal are pumped — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) July 15, 2020