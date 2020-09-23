Replacing Matt Doherty was never going to be easy for Wolverhampton Wanderers but the acquisition of Nelson Semedo is certainly a statement of intent.

Wolves spent quite a bit more than they received for Matt Doherty with the signing of Semedo from Barcelona, with the Portuguese right-back costing Wolves almost £37 million.

Spurs spent less than half of that to convince Wolves to part ways with Doherty, who had played more than 300 games for the West Midlands club.

Semedo will have some big boots to fill but his experience playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs will surely benefit him when he lines out for his new side.

“I chose Wolves because it’s a very good team that plays very good football,” Semedo explained to the club’s website. “Last year they did a very good season and it’s a very important team in England, in also Europe. I hope this year we can do very good things.

“Coach Nuno is a very good coach. He did very good things here in Wolves, and in other teams too. For sure I’m going to learn a lot from him.”

Semedo, 26, becomes just the latest Portuguese player to sign for Wolves and he will join international compatriots such as Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho at Molineux.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi believes that the signing of Semedo signals that his club is moving in the right direction.

Shi said: “‘Progressive at heart’ is one of our core values at Wolves. For a member of staff, for a player, for the whole club, we are all making great efforts to progress continuously.

“It’s isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart.”

