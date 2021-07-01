“Football is sometimes difficult to understand.”

Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose has revealed that he was the subject of a €23 million offer from Man United last year but the La Liga club blocked the move.

United had identified a number forward targets in the January transfer window last year, one of which was Jose apparently.

Jose, who ended up spending the second half of last season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, expressed disappointment at being denied the opportunity to make the switch to United.

The 29-year-old revealed that there was also interest from Barcelona but the most concrete offer came from Old Trafford.

“I think they have not treated me well,” the Brazilian said of Sociedad during an interview with Spanish publication Noticias de Gipuzkoa, as translated by Goal.

“I expected a little more. When I renewed my contract, I had spoken with [Director of Football] Roberto Olabe about there being some interested teams, from the Premier League and also from La Liga.

Man United made an offer for Willian Jose

“I spoke with Roberto, and he told me that if a big team which played in the Champions League came in for me, they would let me go. I stayed calm.

“Then came Barcelona and an offer from Manchester United. I saw that it was an opportunity that I could not miss out on because life is like that. You have to take advantage of opportunities, and I saw that it was the opportunity.

“In the end, things did not go well, and this year they let me go to Wolves.

“I don’t understand why a few months ago they didn’t want to let me go for €23 million and now they have let me go. Football is sometimes difficult to understand.”

After missing out on Jose, United ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan during that transfer window instead.

