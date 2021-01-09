Wilfried Zaha has explained how his transfer to Manchester United played out and expressed his disappointment about the unexpected retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wilfried Zaha was Alex Ferguson’s final signing as Manchester United manager but the winger never made an appearance under the legendary Scot.

Ferguson was a great admirer of Zaha and the then-United boss convinced him to make the move from Crystal Palace in 2013.

“Things just happened quickly, I ended up going to speak to Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton in London,” Zaha said on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast.

“It was just crazy, it was unreal, I went to some hotel, knocked on some massive door and Sir Alex Ferguson opened the door and Sir Bobby Charlton was sat behind him. It was like, ‘am I actually dreaming?’.

“Sir Alex Ferguson, who I’ve watched for years, tells me he wants me to be part of his team. It was all just surreal.

“He only really said he wants me to play for Man United, I’d play out on the wing, there’s other young players there like [Danny] Welbeck and [Tom] Cleverley that I’d get on with, and obviously when you come at first don’t expect to play straight away, you have to earn that position.

“That’s all he said really, I was fine with it. I was thinking, ‘I’m good with anything, the opportunity is all I need’.”

Zaha agreed a deal with United in January 2013 but saw the remainder of that season out with Palace, playing a significant role in the Eagles’ promotion to the Premier League.

When the time came to make Old Trafford his new home, Ferguson had handed over the reins to David Moyes.

When asked if Ferguson had forewarned him about the change of power, Zaha explained: “No, nothing.

“I just saw it in the news and I was thinking, ‘this can’t be true, he wanted to sign me, he must want to see me play at least’.

“Obviously it’s football, you’ve just got to get on with it. When I signed with United I asked to go back on loan to Palace to finish off the season but when the season finished he retired.

“Even up to now, I think what if I didn’t go back, maybe I would’ve have been able to play with the team.”

Zaha ended up making just four appearances for the Red Devils and was shipped out on loan to Cardiff City in January 2014.

It soon became clear that Wilfried Zaha’s future lay away from United and the winger made the switch back to Palace, where he has gone on to develop into one of the Premier League’s most exciting players.

Zaha doesn’t often talk about his time at United but he did reveal the one regret he has about his ill-fated spell with the Red Devils was the fact that he wasn’t able to showcase his natural creativity.

Zaha continued: “To be honest, when I usually speak about Man United I wouldn’t say I regret anything but that is one thing I do regret because I didn’t push my personality.

“Because I’d never moved from Croydon, I’d never went anywhere, all of the sudden I’m in Manchester, I’m feeling homesick at times, I did not put how I play and my personality across at all. I was literally a shadow of myself.

“I think about it in so many different ways because different managers handle younger players in different ways because nowadays we see players who rock up to the first team at 18 or 19 and the way they are handled they flourish.

“I can say maybe it came at the wrong time, I was not mature enough. But at the same time, the way the manager wanted me to play, I wanted him to trust me, so then I kind of lost my identity as well because I stopped doing skills, and then it’s like, ‘who am I if I don’t do skills’. It’s a bit of both really, I’m a bit on the fence with that.”

