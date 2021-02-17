Wilfried Zaha deletes post asking Rio Ferdinand to set record straight about Ravel Morrison disagreement

Share and Enjoy !

Wilfried Zaha has deleted his request to be given the opportunity to respond to Ravel Morrison’s side of the argument about the pair’s 2013 disagreement.

Ravel Morrison appeared on a recent episode of Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube show, when the former Manchester United teammates engaged in an emotional conversation about Alex Ferguson’s opinion of Morrison, who remains something of a curious figure among United supporters after he failed to reach the potential expected of him.

Morrison also opened up on rumours of a previous disagreement with Wilfried Zaha stemming from when the pair played for England’s U21s.

Zaha and Morrison clashed during a 5-0 victory for England against Lithuania’s U21 side, with Zaha accusing Morrison of selfishness for failing to play him in on goal when Morrison was looking to complete a hat-trick.

Morrison, meanwhile, claimed that Zaha gave off a bad energy in the team.

“You know what? Wilf likes the attention,” Morrison said on the show. “I go there to play football, I enjoy myself. I go on the pitch and I don’t try and drop ten step overs, it’s just natural, do you know what I mean?

“I didn’t understand in his interview where he said ‘Everyone else can do that.’ If everyone else can do it, go and do it.

“Go and enjoy yourself, we are winning 4-0. What should we do? Pass the ball back or to the side?

“Enjoy yourself, if you can take five players on and score a goal, go on do it. It all looks better for you in your career.”

Zaha took to his Instagram stories to request an appearance on Ferdinand’s show to give his side of the story.

Zaha wrote: “Rio, any chance I could get on your podcast again so I can explain my side to say that I’ve never claimed to be a bad boy and those who truly know me know that. Anyway it’s all love.”

The social media post was swiftly deleted, although it remains possible that Zaha reached out to Ferdinand privately to repeat his desire to set the story straight.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Manchester United, Ravel Morrison, wilfried zaha