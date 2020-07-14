Why Manchester United Couldn’t Make A Fifth Substitution Against Southampton

There was plenty of confusion among those watching Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton on Monday night.

Other talking points aside, many viewers were left scratching their heads after Manchester United were forced to see out injury time with just 10 men.

Left-back Brandon Williams, who had come on for Luke Shaw just 15 minutes earlier, suffered a nasty cut following a clash of heads with Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

United’s medical team were not prepared to take a risk with Williams’ well-being so advised to take him off just as the clock ticked into added time, with the score finely poised at 2-1 to the hosts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made only four substitutions at that point, leaving many confused when nobody came on to replace the injured Williams just minutes before Michael Obafemi found a last-gasp equaliser for the visitors.

While the new Premier League rules allow teams to make five substitutions, the changes need to be made in a maximum of three batches, likely to avoid excessive time-wasting from managers.

Due to the fact that Daniel James and Scott McTominay came on at the same time, after Williams and Fred came on separately, Solskjaer was unable to make a fifth substitution, much to the bewilderment of many supporters.

Can someone tell me why Solskjaer didn’t use his last substitution when williams get injured?🤷‍♂️ — Alex Gubandru (@Alex2Mihai) July 13, 2020

@GNev2 when Williams went off injured why didn’t Utd mate a substitution? I thought that you could make 5 changes?? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Nick Hance (@Nick_Hance13) July 13, 2020

Nobody asking why we didn’t make a sub for Williams when he went off?? Played last 5 mins with 10 men when we had a substitution left? — Conor Murphy (@ConorMurphy1990) July 13, 2020

Why did @ManUtd not make a 5 substitution when Williams went off? Has the rule changed or did I miss something? 👀🤷‍♂️ — Craig Maloney (@craigmol) July 13, 2020

Responding to the Williams incident, Solskjaer has suggested a change to the rules to allow for a change when a player suffers a head injury.

“I don’t know if you look into those rules,” the United manager said. “It was a bad cut, he (the referee) stopped the game when the Southampton centre-back got a calf injury and I didn’t understand that.

“We didn’t have too many minutes to see it out so we should have done better. It is what it is.”