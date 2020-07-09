Why Adam Idah Isn’t Playing More Often For Norwich City

Daniel Farke has explained why Adam Idah is not playing a more prominent role in his Norwich City side.

A bright future is predicted for Idah, who made his Premier League debut for Norwich during a draw with Crystal Palace at the turn of the year.

Before his 19th birthday, Cork’s Idah scored his first professional hat-trick in the FA Cup third round against Preston North End and he is highly thought of by both club and country.

But Idah has been limited to substitute appearances in recent months and Farke has explained why.

“Adam is a great guy,” Farke said, as reported by the Eastern Daily Press. “At this age he is already there in the matchday squad and getting minutes. I don’t see any other club where he would have gotten this at Premier League level.

Birthday boy Adam Idah became @NorwichCityFC's youngest ever hat-trick hero in the #EmiratesFACup 💥🥳 pic.twitter.com/8Gkn3kb6NI — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 11, 2020

“He is still a work in progress and he has to improve in many parts of the game, in his endurance and his ability to link the play. But he improves day by day and I am never scared to play young players.

“I can still remember after Adam scored at Preston I was hearing he will help us stay in this league. Then he starts at Manchester United in the next game and we lose 4-0 and he was seen as too lightweight and maybe in a few years he will be ready. I won’t go over the moon or be too critical.

“Let’s take some responsibility off the young lads if we can. They have to carry us with their performances but they should not be responsible for carrying the spirit of the team as well – not in the greatest league in the world.”

Relegation-threatened Norwich most recently fell victim to a defeat to Watford after going ahead at Vicarage Road.

A Danny Welbeck overhead kick was the pick of the goals and Idah’s club manager compared Welbeck’s spectacular winner to Idah’s failure to convert from close range to make his point about the importance of experience.

“He will have a bright future if he keeps working hard but you can’t expect the same right now as an experienced international like Welbeck,” Farke added.

“This is the difference in terms of experience and quality. These experiences will be important for Adam in his career to play at the top level and one day we hope he can score a bicycle kick like that.

“When I compare Welbeck’s goal, a bicycle kick that goes in the top corner from 12 yards, with the chance for Adam, a 19-year-old in his first appearances, and he must-score from two yards out.

“But you can’t accuse this lad. We cannot put too much weight on the shoulders of a teenager.”