What was reportedly said in furious exchange between Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Tempers flared between former Man United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Derby della Madonnina on Tuesday night.

The Coppa Italia clash between Inter and AC Milan threatened to boil over on the stroke of half-time, when Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic went head to head with each other.

Both players were booked following the heated exchange, which carried over into the San Siro tunnel.

With no supporters in the stadium, pitch-side microphones picked up some of what was said between Lukaku and Ibrahimovic.

The war of words with Lukaku that led to Zlatan Ibrahimović’s first yellow card in the first half: “Go do your voodoo s***, you little donkey!” (@semo33xx) pic.twitter.com/RbBMTuzFhj — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) January 26, 2021

It’s reported that Ibrahimovic told the Inter frontman to “go do your voodoo shit, you little donkey!” – apparently a reference to Everton’s major shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s claim that Lukaku opted to move to Chelsea after receiving a voodoo message. Lukaku threatened legal action after that claim.

The Belgian forward reacted furiously to Ibrahimovic’s jibes and had to be restrained by teammates.

“Fuck you and your wife!” Lukaku roared in the direction of his opponent.

NO WAY😂 Lukaku just shouted fuck you and your wife at Zlatan!😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CV0lD9Mj6T — Tom (@ThomasClay3) January 26, 2021

Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring prior to the altercation and the 39-year-old was sent off shortly before the hour-mark for a second yellow card.

Lukaku got the last laugh after he converted a penalty 15 minutes after Ibrahimovic’s dismissal.

Inter secured a place in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after late substitute Christian Eriksen fired home a stunning free-kick deep into stoppage time.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli revealed after the game that Ibrahimovic had apologised for his red card in a derby that will live long in the memory.

“He apologised like the great champion he is,” Pioli said. “He got a bit caught up in the desire to help the team.

“It wasn’t easy to stay in the game a man down. The pressure from Inter was strong.”

