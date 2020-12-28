“The desire is still in me!” – Wes Hoolahan has no plans to hang up his boots any time soon

He might be turning 39 next year but Wes Hoolahan insists his desire to play football has not waned whatsoever.

Wes Hoolahan scored his second goal for new club Cambridge United on Saturday, when the veteran midfielder equalised for the hosts in their League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

Hoolahan made the somewhat expected move to join Cambridge in July after deciding to leave the Newcastle Jets a month earlier.

The former Republic of Ireland international is still optimistic of Cambridge’s ability to make a run at the League Two play-offs this term and he has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

Hoolahan told Cambridge United’s official website: “I love playing. I love training. Since seven or eight years of age I’ve been playing football, so I still enjoy it. I enjoy being out there with the younger lads running around. I’ve been resting up, eating right, working hard to prepare for Christmas periods and Boxing Day games for the last 20 years. I think most players look forward to playing in these games.

“The desire is still in me, and until that desire to wake up and train or play goes that’s when I’ll consider the next step. But at the moment I still want to get up and help the team out as much as I can. I obviously can’t run around like I used to or recover as quickly but it’s about managing myself, and I have to say Bonz and Mikey the physio have looked after me.

“It’s still all really about getting me out there on a Saturday and performing to the best of my abilities.”

Hoolahan retired from international football in February 2018 after 42 caps for the Boys in Green.

