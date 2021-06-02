Wes Hoolahan signs new Cambridge deal which will take him into his 40s

Age ain’t nothing but a number…

Wes Hoolahan has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Cambridge United which will see the Irishman continue his professional playing career into his 21st season.

Hoolahan has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances for Cambridge in last season’s promotion-winning campaign and he was rewarded with a place in the League Two Team of the Season.

With a season in League One to look forward to, Hoolahan has agreed a new deal which will keep him at Abbey Stadium beyond his 40th birthday.

“I am really excited,” Hoolahan told the club’s website. “I am buzzing to sign for another year here. I really enjoyed it last year to win promotion and I am looking forward to playing in League One again now with the club.

“We have got a good squad and hopefully we can build on this winning mentality we have and go into next season on a high.”

Hoolahan finished the last campaign with seven goals and nine assists but he brought much more to the table when he first signed with Cambridge last summer.

Head Coach Mark Bonner welcomed the news of Hoolahan’s extension and looked forward to the return of supporters, who have yet to see the former Ireland international in action for Cambridge.

“Wes extending his contract with us is superb news for the team and the supporters who were unable to see him live last season,” Bonner said.

“His contribution last season was exceptional. Firstly, as a player his goal involvements, chances created and creativity contributed greatly to our attacking prowess.

“Secondly, his mindset and winning mentality was something that helped drive the standards and expectations of the team. Thirdly, his humility and character made him an outstanding role model to all of us.

“His experience and temperament will rub off on everyone again as we approach tougher games and bigger atmospheres, as his presence continues to improve the players around him.”

