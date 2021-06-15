Wes Brown reveals Alex Ferguson trick regarding bids for Man United players

“I always used to ask him who the clubs were but he never used to tell me.”

Wes Brown has provided some insight into how Alex Ferguson used to deal with bids for his Manchester United players.

Brown, who made over 360 appearances for United between 1997 and 2011, recalled how Ferguson kept a lid on any interest from his players on a potential move away from Old Trafford by refusing to disclose the clubs who would attempt to sign them.

Brown made the admission when discussing how rumoured United target Harry Kane will deal with approaches from clubs this summer.

Kane, like Brown, may find it difficult to adapt to the change in surroundings after leaving a club so close to his heart.

“It’s going to be a complete change for Harry Kane when he leaves Tottenham,” Brown told Ladbrokes.

“He’s been there since he was a kid, and I can only go off my own experience of leaving somewhere after such a long period of time.

“I joined Manchester United when I was 13 and left when I was 30 – so it’s a long time being in the same place.

Wes Brown on Alex Ferguson’s approach to bids

“When that’s the only thing you know, you don’t really think about how hard it’s going to be in a new environment. It’s very difficult, but I really loved the challenge.

“When I left Man United that season, I just knew I wasn’t as good as I used to be; a couple of old injuries were starting to niggle away and I really felt like I’d dropped down a little bit – being at a club like United where you’re surrounded with top players, you just know.

“Sir Alex Ferguson came up to me a few times throughout my career and told me there had been bids for me. I always used to ask him who the clubs were but he never used to tell me. He’d never tell me, I was always like ‘oh, cheers boss’.

“I know it’s all different now but that was my experience.

“He knew it didn’t really bother me because I never wanted to be anywhere else, so we probably had a different sort of relationship in that respect.

“I later found out one of the clubs early on in my career was Lazio, but he never told me about any of the English clubs.”

