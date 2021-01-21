Wayne Rooney names three players who can win Premier League for Man United

Wayne Rooney knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a Premier League title with Manchester United.

With five Premier League titles to his name, Wayne Rooney was part of the last Man United squad to finish top of the table in England’s top flight and he is backing the Red Devils to go all the way this season for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Despite the early season pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United find themselves top of the table and Rooney isn’t expecting that to change come May.

United’s top goalscorer of all time, Rooney, has identified the 2020 signings of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani as the major reason for his belief that his former side will win the title this year, while also predicting that Paul Pogba will play a crucial role.

“The last few years, Manchester United haven’t been ready to challenge for the title, but now they’ve brought in players like Fernandes and Cavani – players with a winning mentality – that has helped massively,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“And now the squad is challenging for a Premier League title. I said to the coaches in the office here six weeks ago that I thought Manchester United will win the league. I still feel that today.

“Paul Pogba will have a massive part to play in that. Those players that have been brought in with winning mentalities will relieve some of the pressure from Paul a bit, and he can now show his quality on the pitch.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has played down his side’s title credentials although there’s no doubt that he will appreciate Rooney’s vote of confidence.

United are unbeaten in the league since early November, with the Red Devils’ away record proving particularly impressive, but Solskjaer is refusing to get carried away.

“There’s noise around Manchester United anyway, so for us it’s about improving as a team and taking one game at a time, we have to. That’s the name of the game and that’s the only way you will challenge for anything at the end of a season anyway,” Solskjaer said last week.

“It is not something we talk about. The only thing we talk about and focus on is improving every day, and learning how to deal with certain situations. At the moment we’re getting praise and that’s another thing to learn to deal with.”

