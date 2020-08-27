Wayne Rooney has claimed that Thiago to Liverpool would be a better signing than Lionel Messi to Manchester City.

Thiago to Liverpool has been one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer and it’s clear that Rooney rates the Spanish midfielder highly.

Responding to the more recent rumour of Lionel Messi’s potential move to City, Rooney believes Thiago is a better piece of business and could be enough to guarantee a second consecutive Premier League title for Liverpool.

Rooney feels that the Premier League is essentially a two-horse race next season and the transfers that are completed in the coming month could make all the difference.

“I think it is City or Liverpool [for the title],” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“Chelsea are making a lot of signings, some good signings.

“Man United have a lot of potential in the players they have got but I still think they are a year away.

“Chelsea with the new signings will possibly need a year to get everyone on the same songsheet.

“So I do think it is between City and Liverpool. And if Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it is done [the title].

“That is a better signing than Messi going to Man City.”

Thiago, who won his second Champions League when Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night, has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield this summer.

Bayern are reportedly holding out for a fee of €30 million for Thiago but most with inside information on Liverpool’s transfer dealings believe it’s only a matter of time before the 29-year-old signs for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As for Messi, it’s reported that the Argentine superstar’s father is already in England to negotiate his switch to City.

Messi is expected to take part in training for Barcelona on Monday in the hope of avoiding legal problems with the Catalan club but he appears to be holding firm on his stance that he has pulled on a Barca matchday shirt for the last time.

