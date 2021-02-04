Wayne Rooney involved in war of words with Rotherham chairman

Wayne Rooney has become embroiled in a war of words with Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart after Derby County fell to a 3-0 defeat at the New York Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Three late goals for the hosts condemned Wayne Rooney’s Derby side to their fourth consecutive away defeat and the Rams boss was not happy after the game, which leaves his team in 20th place of the Championship table.

Rooney accused Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart of behaving disrespectfully after one of the Millers goals.

With no supporters permitted at grounds due to Covid-19, only club employees are allowed in attendance and Rooney picked up on some chanting and singing from Rotherham representatives which irked the Derby boss.

Rooney said: “The one thing that Rotherham didn’t show was class or respect from above. I think the chairman was a bit disrespectful.

“We are quick enough to have a go at fans for using (bad) language or being offensive on the side but you don’t expect it from the chairman. I wouldn’t expect it from our owners or our board.

“It’s a bit disappointing but I suppose he works in different ways to us.”

Stewart has since denied any allegation of using offensive language towards Derby and hit out at Rooney by stating that “there are some good losers and there are some bad losers and that goes in the latter category.”

The Rotherham chairman admitted that one of the club’s directors sang a lighthearted song in celebration of the result but insisted it was just banter about the fact that the fixture would had to have been rescheduled for April if it hadn’t taken place on Wednesday night.

“I refute totally there was any bad language,” Stewart told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“I will not allow any bad language to come from any person who is sat in the boardroom seating area. I will not have it. I will not tolerate that.”

