Wayne Rooney vs. Rio Ferdinand charity boxing match targeted by Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn would love to see Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand face off in a charity boxing match.

Launching the new season of his No Passion, No Point podcast, Hearn revealed that he’d be open to arranging Wayne Rooney vs. Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford in an event featuring footballers who fancy their chances in the boxing ring.

Hearn was speaking to Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk on his podcast when the Matchroom Boxing promoter discussed a potential footballer vs. footballer charity event.

🗣 "Everyone wants to see you fall when you're at the top" 💪🧠 @EddieHearn catches up with Liverpool's @VirgilvDijk to talk 'winning mindset' on the latest #NoPassionNoPoint episode 🧠💪 Download, listen + subscribe here 🎧 📲 https://t.co/IouJrdhFwR pic.twitter.com/T68AbzAtZ3 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 8, 2020

After discussing Van Dijk’s mentality as an elite athlete, Hearn couldn’t help but ask the Dutchman about the chances of seeing him in the ring.

“Can I get you in the ring for a charity punch-up?” Hearn asked. “Would you like to go and do three or four rounds with anyone in the Premier League?”

Van Dijk responded: “If I’m fighting, which class am I? I’m like about 90kg.”

Hearn suggested that the Liverpool defender could match up with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and the pair joked about how Van Dijk would struggle with one of the greatest boxers of this generation.

But Hearn did reveal an interest in staging a charity boxing event with footballers, naming Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand as potential opponents.

The former Manchester United and England teammates are both big boxing fans and Ferdinand was in talks to launch a late career move to be a professional boxer but he was denied a license, while Rooney went viral when he was dropped with a left hook by Phil Bardsley at home five years ago.

“I’d like to do Wayne Rooney against Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford for charity,” Hearn explained.

Rooney getting decked by Phil Bardsley 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pnnw7ea7rO — Sports Funnies (@SportsFunnies) December 28, 2018

“Because they both think they can fight a bit, you know?

“And maybe me and you can talk after this podcast, you can get me a couple of the boys, Liverpool vs. someone. I don’t think the gaffer would be too pleased with it.”

Confirming Hearn’s suspicions, Van Dijk said: “Nah, he’s not gonna be pleased with it.”

Read More About: eddie hearn, rio ferdinand, virgil van dijk, Wayne Rooney