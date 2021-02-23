Wayne Rooney bans players from talking to Richard Keogh and Duane Holmes before game

Share and Enjoy !

Wayne Rooney has banned his Derby County players from speaking to Richard Keogh and Duane Holmes before Tuesday evening’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Both Richard Keogh and Duane Holmes will return to Pride Park for the first time since they joined Huddersfield in January but they won’t be having any catch-ups with their former teammates before kick-off.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has warned his players to avoid speaking to Keogh and Holmes until after the match is over.

The former Rams duo will likely be more focused on the game at hand than any catch-ups with their former teammates when they make their returns to the Pride Park pitch on Tuesday night.

“I am sure for Richard Keogh and Duane Holmes they are two players who will be coming back and focusing on their jobs for Huddersfield,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“I have said to my players I don’t want to see anyone speaking to them before the game. If they want to speak and catch up, they can do that after the game but before the game we have to focus on our jobs.

“We have to focus on ourselves, and that’s it. After the game they can talk about what they want, but before the game it is important we keep our attention and focus.”

It was recently revealed that Keogh is set to receive £2 million in compensation from his former side after the ex-Republic of Ireland international won an appeal at a tribunal over his dismissal following a car crash.

Keogh was a passenger in a car crash in October 2019 which left him with a career-threatening injury and Derby subsequently terminated his contract, citing gross misconduct.

The Championship clash between 19th-placed Derby and 18th-placed Huddersfield kicks off at 7pm with both sides desperate to pull away from the relegation zone.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: derby county, huddersfield, Richard Keogh, Wayne Rooney