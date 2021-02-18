Wayne Rooney rejects chance to sign former Man United teammate Ravel Morrison for free

Share and Enjoy !

Wayne Rooney has insisted that Derby County are not interested in offering Ravel Morrison a contract.

In a far-ranging interview earlier this week, former Manchester United youth product Ravel Morrison revealed that he is currently in talks with clubs from the Championship and La Liga over his next career move.

Morrison, who recently admitted that he used to steal boots from Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand only to sell them to feed his family, is on the lookout for a new club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent after just three months with Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

Derby boss Rooney, who previously proclaimed Morrison a better prospect than Paul Pogba, dismissed suggestions that the Rams are interested in signing the 28-year-old free agent.

“Obviously I know Ravel because I played with him, but I am happy with the squad I’ve got, it’s a good squad of players,” Rooney said on Tuesday night.

“I hope Ravel can find a club which he deserves, because he’s a fantastic player, and I wish him all the best.

“I can’t recall him taking my boots, so he can have them.”

Morrison has claimed that if he could go back to the beginning of his career, he would do 90 per cent of it differently.

Former manager Alex Ferguson paid Morrison a glowing tribute when Ferdinand reached out to see if the Scot had any message he’d like to be relayed to the midfielder who made the first of his three appearances for United in 2010.

I text the boss (Sir Alex) this morning asking him for 5 words on @morrisonravel…. the response I got gave me goosebumps! @ManUtd #MUFC #VibeWithFive pic.twitter.com/2cEd8GzaDq — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 15, 2021

In a text message, Ferguson wrote:

“Rio my first and lasting impression of Ravel as a young lad was that he has always got time and space, always available to be on the ball, so unusual for a young lad of his age. “Give my regards to him please. Another thing about Ravel which I have always treasured because no other young player who made their debut did it. “After the first game in the first team that he played, the next morning he came to my office and gave me a letter thanking me for giving him his debut. “I was gobsmacked Rio. The boy had a good heart, he was just beaten by his background.”

