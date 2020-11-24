Wayne Rooney is not alone with his view that Ravel Morrison is one of the biggest disappointments in terms of players who failed to fulfil their potential at Manchester United.

In the past, Rio Ferdinand and Sir Alex Ferguson lamented the direction that Ravel Morrison’s career went and Wayne Rooney echoes their belief that Morrison should have gone on to be a superstar.

Off-field issues slowed Morrison’s progress, with his experience in the Man United first team limited to three League Cup appearances before his 2011 move to West Ham.

A host of loan moves saw him spend time at a variety of clubs but Rooney feels that Morrison had what it took to make it at United in terms of talent.

Rooney also revealed that he once felt it necessary to break Morrison’s phone when the midfielder, who was then one of the reserves training with the first team, plugged out Rooney’s phone to charge his own.

Speaking on the UTD Podcast, as transcribed by Metro, Rooney said: “I think with the younger players obviously it’s been well documented with Ravel Morrison.

“He was brilliant in training but he had a few issues and it halted his career. We all thought he’d be top level. Everyone could see those issues would be there and quite a few people tried to [intervene].

“I spoke to him and smashed his phone up at one point. He came into the first team dressing room when he was in the reserves and my phone was in charge so he took it off and put his on.

“It was one of the old BlackBerry phones and it had your email address on the front so I thought it was one of the other lads. When I saw it was one of the reserve players at the time I just smashed his phone up.

“Gary Neville was trying to get him to live with him so people were trying different things.”

