Wayne Rooney is reportedly eyeing a potential loan move for former Manchester United teammate Phil Jones.

Having taken over at Derby County last month, Wayne Rooney is hoping to bolster his squad and pull his Rams side out of the Championship relegation zone.

According to a report in The Star, Rooney has identified Phil Jones as a target in the January transfer window and Man United would be willing to contribute a significant proportion of the defender’s wages if he made the switch to Pride Park.

Jones was left out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 25-man squad at the beginning of the season and his future appears to lie elsewhere.

Rooney recently suggested that he may take advantage of the contacts he has at former clubs as part of his recruitment strategy at Derby but insisted he wouldn’t rely on those connections.

“Yes, myself, Shay (Given) and Liam (Rosenior) have all got ties with and contacts at other clubs but we have to do what is right for this football club and we can’t just be looking at other clubs we have worked with in the past,” Rooney said.

“We have to trust in our recruitment teams as well, and they obviously have to give us the right players who are available and we will have our opinions on players we think might be available to us.”

Rooney played with Jones for six years but the ex-United forward would reportedly face stiff competition for the 28-year-old’s signature.

New West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has named Jones as a target of his and they too have a relationship that goes back years.

Allardyce handed Jones his professional debut at Blackburn Rovers and is a long-time admirer of the centre-half who moved to United in 2011 for a fee in the region of £16.5 million.

Jones has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent years, however, and is available for a move after making just two Premier League appearances last season.

