Wayne Rooney explains how Man United can get the best out of Paul Pogba

The midfielder has been far superior in the blue of France.

Wayne Rooney has explained why Paul Pogba appears to play well so consistently for France in comparison to his performances for Manchester United in recent years.

While France won’t be following up their 2018 World Cup win with a Euro 2020 triumph after being eliminated by Switzerland last week, Pogba was most definitely in the running for player of the tournament.

United legend, Rooney, is optimistic that the Red Devils will be able to get the best out of Pogba but it will take some tweaks from the likes of Marcus Rashford.

Pogba has previously opened up on his different roles for club and country, and now Rooney has outlined what United need to do to see France-like performances from Pogba week-in, week-out.

“Like a lot of people, I fancied the French to be champions and as a team they were a massive disappointment,” Rooney wrote in The Times. “That was a particular shame for Paul Pogba. He had been the player of the tournament until they went out.

Wayne Rooney on Paul Pogba

“Some of the passes Paul played for Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe were incredible. It helped him to have N’Golo Kante as his midfield partner but I think the biggest reason that Paul’s performances were so good was his positioning.

“In all France’s games, he was playing deeper than we normally see him for Manchester United and this meant that he was able to pick the ball up in areas of the pitch where he had the time and room to pick a pass. Give Paul time and space and he has the ability and imagination to really hurt the opposition.

“Mbappe had a poor Euros overall but he did contribute to Paul’s success.

“Teams sat off France because they were worried about Mbappe’s pace, which helped buy Paul that bit of room to play in, and Mbappe’s ability to run in behind allowed Paul to play a type of pass that he is so good at, the brave through ball right down the middle of the pitch.

“At United, Edinson Cavani is a different type of No 9, one who plays in the box, but if Marcus Rashford can develop his game and be encouraged to start making those Mbappe-style runs in behind, I believe you would see Paul doing more of what he does for his country in a club shirt.”

