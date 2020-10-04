Wayne Rooney tells Manchester United to bring in Brighton star

Wayne Rooney has had his say on Manchester United’s recruitment strategy in the current transfer window.

While so much of the focus has been on Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles, Wayne Rooney believes United should be looking at two different players before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Rather than focusing on players from other leagues, Rooney has suggested that his former club should recruit from within the Premier League.

Rooney believes that Harry Kane should be a priority for United, while Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey is an unexpected shout from the ex-Red Devils forward.

“Personally, if I were doing their recruiting, as well as that No. 9 I’d go for another centre-half to partner Harry Maguire and try for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, who looks a brilliant attacking right back,” Rooney wrote in the Sunday Times.

“While Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done OK defensively, you want United full backs to put the opposition on the back foot when the team have the ball and I don’t think he does that. Luke Shaw can at times but you always worry from a fitness point of view whether he can do it for 90 minutes so I think full-back is an area where United could really improve.”

Lamptey, who only signed for Brighton earlier this year, has impressed for the Seagulls to the point that Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in the 20-year-old.

According to multiple reports, United are in talks to sign Edinson Cavani on Monday, which would satisfy Rooney’s desire to see a new centre-forward at Old Trafford.

But Rooney is of the opinion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have made a point of securing United’s goalscoring future for many years by targeting Kane early in the window.

Rooney said: “Jadon Sancho is a top player, but I find it odd that he has been Manchester United’s transfer priority. Why consider paying close to £100 million for someone similar to talent you’ve got already? United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and where would Sancho’s arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age?

“I’d rather put that £100 million towards trying to get Harry Kane. Yes, getting Kane out of Tottenham would be difficult, maybe impossible, but United are a club who should always make an effort to sign the very best players and Kane is exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, as is Erling Haaland, who United missed out on last year — a genuine No. 9.

“There are not many who fit that profile and are of elite standard in football right now — yet the chances of United developing into a title-challenging team would be greater if they had such a player.

“A Kane or Haaland or someone like Robert Lewandowski would give Rashford and Martial someone to play off and freedom to roam into different areas, pick the ball up and try to beat men — without the burden of always having to score.”

