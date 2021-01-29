Wayne Rooney issues succinct response to Jason Knight transfer question

Wayne Rooney left no room for ambiguity when he insisted that Jason Knight is not for sale.

In recent weeks, Jason Knight has been linked with a move away from Derby County and it was reported that at least three Premier League clubs – Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham – were taking a keen look at the Republic of Ireland midfielder.

But that interest looks like amounting to nothing as Derby boss Wayne Rooney is determined to keep hold of the 19-year-old.

“Jason Knight will not be leaving this football club,” Rooney assured in no uncertain terms when he spoke to the media on Thursday.

Rooney was appointed Derby’s permanent manager two weeks ago, confirming his retirement as a player upon the announcement, and the legendary English forward is confident that he has the backing of the board when it comes to keeping players.

“The players I want to stay at this club will be staying,” Rooney insisted.

“So they [clubs] can circle round as much as they want. The players I want, and who I feel have a future at this club, will not be leaving.”

Rooney has been a great admirer of Knight ever since the pair became Rams teammates in 2019 and the former Cabinteely man has already been handed the captain’s armband on occasion now that Rooney is in charge.

Knight has already drawn comparisons with Rooney’s style of play, due to the Irish international’s tireless work rate and competitive nature.

“His energy, his attitude, it almost reminds me of myself when I was younger,” Rooney previously said of Knight.

“He has no fear and he has an aggression about him, not in terms of how he’s tackling, but in terms of how he runs, how he gets about the pitch.”

READ NEXT – Harry Maguire names the leaders in the Manchester United dressing room

Read More About: derby county, jason knight, Wayne Rooney