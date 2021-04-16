Wayne Rooney knocked on Alex Ferguson’s door to complain about signings

Rooney paid close attention to the new arrivals during his spell at the Red Devils.

While he will go down as a legend for the club, Wayne Rooney was at one stage concerned by Manchester United’s recruitment process.

Citing a lack of “assurances about the continued ability of the club to attract the top players in the world”, Rooney handed in a transfer request in 2010 because the English striker had grown concerned by the signings of United.

The Athletic reports that Rooney knocked on Sir Alex Ferguson’s door to express his concern regarding United’s recent signings, with the report stating that Rooney had doubts about the £10 million signing of Chris Smalling from Fulham in the summer of 2010.

The report suggests that Portuguese flop Bebe was among the signings that Rooney went to Ferguson to complain about.

Rooney and Ferguson shared a well-publicised frosty relationship and the English striker, who ended his United career as the club’s top scorer, has never been shy to voice his displeasure about decisions made by Fergie.

Rooney recently complained about Ferguson’s tactics regarding the Scot’s tactics in his pair of Champions League finals against Barcelona, in 2009 and 2011, which just goes to show that the two didn’t see eye-to-eye all the time.

“We lost two Champions League finals going toe-to-toe with Guardiola’s Barcelona, by trying to press high and get round them, which was suicidal,” Rooney told The Sunday Times.

“I remember Alex Ferguson saying, ‘we’re Man United and we’re going to attack, it’s in the culture of this football club’ and thinking ‘I’m not too sure about this’.

“I think all the players knew, deep down, it was the wrong approach, that we were abandoning the way that had brought us success in that 2008 semi-final — and sure enough both times we got outplayed.

“There is being true to the club, but then there’s sitting back afterwards and thinking ‘we lost’.”

