‘I hate Mancini’ – Wayne Bridge found it extra difficult to watch Euro 2020 final

Wayne Bridge found it even more difficult to stomach’s Italy’s Euro 2020 final triumph over England because of his hatred for Roberto Mancini.

Bridge had been at Manchester City for less than a year when Mancini arrived at the Etihad Stadium and the left-back didn’t enjoy his time under the Italian.

Throughout Mancini’s spell in charge of City, Bridge was shipped out on loan to West Ham, Sunderland and Brighton, which made it clear that he was not in Mancini’s first-team plans.

Bridge has slammed Mancini’s training methods and admitted that he still holds a sense of hatred towards the 56-year-old, who can now call himself a European Champion.

“It really hurt me because I hate Mancini, everyone knows I have no love for him. I wouldn’t say he’s the worst I’ve had, but tactically he isn’t that great,” Bridge said on bettingexpert’s The Big Stage.

Wayne Bridge is not a fan of Roberto Mancini

“What he did was good, which hurts to stay. Not only was my family cheering for England, they were cheering that Mancini was losing, so it hurt us even more.

“I never really got him as a manager. All credit to what he did at Manchester City when winning the league, so City fans will love him, but if you look at the players and the squad that he had, that’s what won it, not him as a manager.

“I fell out with him. I was there for a few months and we got on well but I didn’t enjoy training at all. We did team shape against mannequins and as a full back we’re told ‘you’re going to pass it to him or to him, if you pass it there then run that way, if you pass it to him go that way,’ you’d have two options and that was it and playing against mannequins isn’t football.

“[Craig] Bellamy was trying to ask a question ‘what happens if this happens in a game’, and Mancini would say ‘shut up, be quiet’ and in the end he sent him home and he wouldn’t have him back at training. As a manager, I really don’t get it.”

