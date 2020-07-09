Virgil van Dijk moment in injury time epitomises Liverpool mentality

Virgil van Dijk most certainly can’t be accused of resting on his laurels.

With the Premier League title in the bag, Liverpool could be excused for taking the foot off the gas for the remainder of the season but Van Dijk is not built that way.

After rebounding from their defeat to Manchester City with a victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, Liverpool travelled to Brighton on Wednesday night and a Mohamed Salah opener, quickly followed by a Jordan Henderson goal, gave the Reds the perfect start.

While Leandro Trossard gave the hosts some hope on the stroke of half-time, Salah netted his second of the game 15 minutes before the end to ensure Liverpool could rest easy.

But van Dijk was not happy when he felt that his team’s forwards were easing off in the final moments.

The towering Dutch defender was heard shouting “Come on boys, you’re getting f***ing lazy!” at his teammates in the 90th minute, according to the match report from The Daily Mail.

Van Dijk recently revealed why he snubbed two Premier League rivals to sign for Liverpool in January, 2018.

“I had the chance to go to Chelsea and Man City,” he said.

“When you compare the clubs, you look at the history, the town, the current squad, their plans for the near future. But the most important thing you look at is the manager – and Jurgen Klopp is an important reason why I chose for Liverpool.”