“I know he’s of Irish descent and tough as iron” – Vincent Kompany on Josh Cullen

Vincent Kompany has praised Josh Cullen as “the most popular” member of the Anderlecht squad.

After a series of loan moves from West Ham in recent years, Josh Cullen made the permanent switch to Anderlecht last October and he’s already made quite the impact for the Belgian First Division A side.

Manager Vincent Kompany is a great admirer of Cullen’s talents and has praised the midfielder for his toughness in the centre of the park.

Cullen, who made his senior Republic of Ireland debut in 2019, has been lauded as one of the hardest workers at Lotto Park and the Essex-born player continues to play a crucial role for Anderlecht, who find themselves in fifth place in the league table at the time of writing.

“He is never named the man of the match, but he is the most popular in the squad,” Kompany told DHNET.be.

“Those who admire him the most for his work are his teammates. He has only one thing in mind – the team. Himself comes after, in the background. If the team wins, it is because he did a lot of jobs that the others could not do.

“Against Genk, for example, he hit his head and they put a bandage on him. Because I know he is of Irish descent and tough as iron, I slapped him on his bandage and said with a laugh, ‘Are you okay? Come on, run then, and stop making excuses.’

“The same happened against Charleroi – he took a big tackle on the ankle, but I knew he would continue, even if his leg was cut in half.”

Cullen appears to have seized the opportunity for regular first-team football with both hands and the 24-year-old will hope he has done enough to earn a call-up to Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Read More About: anderlecht, Josh Cullen, vincent kompany