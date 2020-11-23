Investigation into video shown to Ireland players closed as FAI back Stephen Kenny

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that the investigation into the video shown to Ireland players before the recent friendly game against England has been closed.

The FAI called on Stephen Kenny to explain the reason for showing the video, which is understood to have centred around historical Anglo-Irish relations.

Some Republic of Ireland players and backroom staff members were also spoken to by the FAI, who are now satisfied that the matter is closed and confirmed that Kenny’s job is safe.

A statement released by the FAI on Sunday night reads: “Earlier this week, issues regarding content shared with the senior Ireland men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley were brought to the attention of the FAI.

“Following this development, the FAI decided it was appropriate to look into the matter. Since then the FAI has had discussions with a number of staff members and players, including the team manager, Stephen Kenny.

“The board has accepted the explanations provided and considers that the matter is now closed.”

The fact that reports of the video appeared in the media after the friendly at Wembley, which England won 3-0, irked many Ireland players.

James McClean branded the person who leaked the information a “tout” while defender Enda Stevens rubbished suggestions that some players were offended by the video.

Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, who left the Ireland camp before the Bulgaria game due to concerns about Covid, furiously rejected suggestions that he had anything to do with the leak and reiterated that he decided to return home because he has asthma and did not want to put himself at risk when a number of players tested positive for coronavirus throughout the international break.

Ireland are still waiting for their first win under Kenny and while pressure will likely mount if the goals don’t start coming soon, he is in no danger of losing his job because of the video.

Read More About: FAI, Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny