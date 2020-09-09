Young forward rejected move to Man United because of Odion Ighalo

Manchester United missed out on signing exciting young forward Victor Osimhen due to the player’s respect for Odion Ighalo.

It was reported earlier this summer that United were keen to bring the 21-year-old to Old Trafford but Osimhen didn’t feel comfortable competing with Odion Ighalo for a place in the team.

Osimhen’s brother Andrew revealed that the striker had too much respect for his fellow Nigeria international to challenge him at United.

“It is very true that Manchester United wanted Victor but he told me something like he had too much respect for Odion Ighalo to be competing for shirts with his senior colleague,” Andrew told Complete Sports.

“My brother holds Ighalo in high esteem and he just didn’t see himself going to Old Trafford to battle for a striking role with the highest goalscorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.”

Osimhen ended up moving to Napoli in July as the Serie A club smashed its club transfer record with a €50 million initial fee, potentially rising to €60 million with add-ons.

In his debut season with Lille last term, Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 appearances and was the subject of interest from a number of huge clubs in Europe before Napoli brought him on board.

Ighalo, meanwhile, will remain at United until next January after the Red Devils agreed an extension to the striker’s loan deal.

While Ighalo’s loan was set to come to an end in May, United managed to work out an extension with parent club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua that will keep the 31-year-old with them until January 31.

