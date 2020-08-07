VAR changes confirmed for 2020/21 Premier League

The Video Assistant Referee system in place in the Premier League has been the subject of considerable controversy lately but it’s hoped that the upcoming VAR changes will reduce the amount of incorrect calls.

Some slight changes will be made to how VAR is utilised by Premier League officials next season which will see England’s top flight fall in line with FIFA’s VAR protocol.

Clubs also voted against maintaining the five-substitutes allowance that came into effect post-lockdown.

A statement from the Premier League reads: “At the Premier League’s Annual General Meeting today, Shareholders agreed to rules relating to VAR and substitute players for the 2020/21 season.

“Shareholders unanimously approved the implementation of VAR, in line with the full FIFA VAR protocol.

“Clubs also agreed to revert back to using up to three substitute players per match, with a maximum of seven substitutes on the bench.”

The VAR changes that fans can expect to see next term are outlined below.

Pitchside monitors

There have been plenty of controversial Premier League decisions that could have been avoided if referees would have consulted a pitchside monitor as they often do elsewhere in Europe.

The Premier League may have been resistant to that but from next season, all referees will be given access to and encouraged to use a pitchside monitor when in doubt over a call.

We can expect to see much more use of pitchside monitors when it comes to goal decisions, red cards and penalty shouts.

Goalkeeper encroachment

Referees will be clamping down on Premier League goalkeepers coming off their line during penalty kicks from next season.

A zero tolerance policy will be implemented when the new campaign kicks off, with referees instructed to demand a retake of any saved penalty if VAR picks up on a ‘keeper moving off his line.

If the goalkeeper comes off his line and the penalty is missed without his involvement – e.g. penalty goes wide or over the bar – no retake will be ordered.

Player encroachment

Just as goalkeepers will have to be more disciplined staying on their line, so too will outfield players when entering the box after a penalty is taken.

If VAR picks up on a player encroaching in the area when a penalty is missed, a retake will be ordered only if that player is directly involved in the events after the penalty – e.g. clearing the ball.

Offside calls

While there will be no change to what referees and assistants view as offside, the way that offside calls are delivered is set for a slight update.

Next season, assistant referees have been told to keep their flags down for marginal offside decisions which has resulted in a goalscoring opportunity.

It’s hoped that this will lead to less human error as VAR will be the ultimate decider on whether somebody is offside or not.