Usain Bolt loses it on social media after Fred’s error against Leicester

Usain Bolt spoke for a lot of Manchester United supporters with his reaction to Fred’s error that allowed Leicester City to open the scoring in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the first of his double against the Red Devils by pouncing on an underhit pass from Fred after 24 minutes at the King Power Stadium and long-time United fan, Usain Bolt, was none too pleased about it.

Bolt laid into Fred on his Instagram stories as he reacted in real-time to the 28-year-old’s mistake.

Usain Bolt went off on Fred on his story 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gjf3NrMwE2 — euan (@_euanito) March 21, 2021

“Fred mustn’t be on my field,” Bolt said. “Fred is no good!”

It’s not the first time that Bolt made it clear that he doesn’t rate the Brazilian midfielder.

Only earlier this week, the sprint legend gave an interview to CNN in which he laid out the major flaw of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and slammed Fred for his lack of quality.

Bolt said: “I think Fred should not be in the midfield. I think he is lacking so much. He works hard, but he’s lacking passing and he gives away a lot of cheap fouls in bad areas.”

While Bolt didn’t shy away from blaming Fred for his blunder on Sunday, Solskjaer refused to point fingers at any of his players after crashing out of the FA Cup.

Solskjaer insisted that he will continue to encourage his United side to build from the back.

“When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“We’re not pointing fingers and blaming – the second one is a good goal [from Youri Tielemans] by the boy but maybe with a zip of energy we could’ve got to him and wouldn’t have been done as easily in the middle.

“That’s been one of our strengths, keeping clean sheets and been dogged but we didn’t have the opportunity.”

Read More About: fred, Manchester United, Usain Bolt