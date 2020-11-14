Irish prospect Troy Parrott hailed as ‘one of the best finishers I’ve seen’ by manager

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has heaped praise on young Irish striker Troy Parrott.

Gary Rowett made it clear that he would have preferred if Troy Parrott was allowed to remain at his club in the current international break but the 18-year-old was called up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad.

Rowett has been given assurances by Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford that he intends to be cautious with Parrott, who has been recovering from the injury that he picked up on his competitive debut for Millwall in September.

A bright future is expected for Parrott, who joined Millwall on loan in August with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hoping the Dubliner will be given the opportunity to collect some much-needed first-team experience.

It sounds like Rowett will certainly give Parrott that as the Lions manager has been blown away by the finishing ability of the young Irish striker.

“It’s hard to put too much pressure on them, particularly Troy,” Rowett told the News At Den. “He’s only a young lad at eighteen, we can’t just presume he’s going to come in and blast away the Championship at those tender years.

“But what he’s proved already is he’s a good footballer and I think he would give us a different type of attacking threat.

“That would be nice to see and hopefully after this international break we’ll get to see that.

🏆 2019 'Three' International Goal of the Year

⚽️ @troyparrott9 Okay, let's watch it one more time! 😁 pic.twitter.com/e0hzVUmQyp — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 5, 2020

“Pre-season you saw that absolute quality he has in front of goal. He’s an excellent footballer and probably one of the best finishers I’ve seen.”

Parrott made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against New Zealand a year ago but he has yet to feature under new senior manager Stephen Kenny despite August call-ups.

READ NEXT – Roy Keane offers honest opinion of Republic of Ireland squad after England loss

Read More About: millwall, Republic of Ireland, troy parrott