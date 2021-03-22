Troy Deeney believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comment was ‘backhanded slap at Jose Mourinho’

Troy Deeney has suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent comments about trophies were a dig at his Manchester United predecessor, Jose Mourinho.

Last week, Solskjaer made headlines by playing down the value of winning cup competitions as ‘an ego thing’ that doesn’t quite reflect the quality of a club.

Solskjaer claimed that he sees the league table as a more accurate representation of how clubs have improved or regressed.

The comments, which saw Solskjaer claim that “it’s not like a trophy will say that ‘we’re back!'”, struck many as bizarre.

Watford forward Troy Deeney has a theory on Solskjaer’s remarks, however, as the 32-year-old believes that the Manchester United boss was throwing shade at Jose Mourinho.

👋 “I interpreted Ole’s comments as a backhanded slap at Mourinho.” 🏆 “Ole wants #MUFC in the conversation every year to be competing.” 🔴 “This year they’re only competing because #LFC have been poor.” Troy Deeney says Solskjaer’s trophies comment was him being realistic. pic.twitter.com/jd0uQhLKO4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 22, 2021

“I interpreted that as a little backhanded slap at Mourinho,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“That’s what I took it as after the recent advert that came out.

“I think he means, ‘If we win a trophy, it doesn’t mean United are back to competing year-in, year-out…’

“I just think what Ole is trying to reference is that he wants Man United to be in the conversation every year, to be competing.

“I think this year, they’re only competing because Liverpool have been poor. At the start of the season, nobody picked Man United to win the league but they’ve had a great season and they are building but nobody would have put money on United to win, unless you’re a Man United fan.”

Mourinho featured in a Paddy Power advert in 2019 and made light of his spell with United. The advert saw Mourinho reminisce about the many trophies he’d won throughout his career and among his achievements was a sarcastic reference to United clinching second place.

Days after Solskjaer’s trophy comment, United crashed out of the FA Cup after a 3-1 defeat to Leicester at the quarter-final stage.

