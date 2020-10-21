Troy Deeney has revealed that Watford had a specific gameplan for Fred when the Hornets played Manchester United last season.

Watford beat United last December, but the Red Devils claimed a 3-0 victory in the return fixture at Old Trafford, and Troy Deeney has explained how then-manager Nigel Pearson made a point of targeting Fred.

After joining talkSPORT’s football coverage team on Wednesday, Deeney gave some advice to teams who come up against United when Fred is in their line-up.

“Whenever you play against Fred – we certainly did it – you let him get it,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

⚽️ “When you play against Fred you let him have the ball.” 😏 “He has to have 3 or 4 touches, gets it facing the wrong way & turns.” 👊 “He’ll give you the ball three or four times… he’s the trigger!” Any teams facing #MUFC’s Fred will want to listen to Troy Deeney here 😂 pic.twitter.com/AuQhxc2juM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 21, 2020

“He has to take three or four touches. He doesn’t know how to do one or two touches.

“Anyone who watches his game will know when he gets it facing the wrong way, turns, turns, chops, chops.

“Three or four times a game he will give you the ball. Anyone who studies football will know that.

“You have that one person who is the trigger and you are waiting for it and bounce off him.”

Fred joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, costing the Red Devils £47 million when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder has made 49 appearances in the Premier League since his move and played a crucial role in last season’s Europa League, earning Fred a place in the competition’s squad of the season.

