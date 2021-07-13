“I think there’s a little bit of sour grapes there personally.”

Former England international Trevor Sinclair believes Jack Grealish’s switch of national team allegiance played a role in Roy Keane’s criticism of the Aston Villa star on Sunday.

Keane insisted that Grealish and Raheem Sterling should have taken more responsibility in the Euro 2020 final penalty shootout, rather than let Bukayo Saka take the fifth spot-kick.

Saka saw his penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, which secured the win for the Italians.

Keane said on ITV: “If you’re Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) walk up ahead of you. You can’t sit there and see a child walking up.”

Grealish took umbrage with Keane’s insinuation that he had shied away from taking a penalty and revealed that he’d put his name forward to manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the shootout.

I said I wanted to take one!!!!

The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will… https://t.co/3mBpKyMoUV — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

Former England and Manchester City winger, Sinclair, has now weighed in on the dispute between Keane and Grealish, with Sinclair suggesting that Grealish’s decision to declare for England turned Keane off the Villa talisman.

Grealish represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level but opted to declare for the country of his birth after a prolonged saga.

Sinclair told talkSPORT: “As we all know, Roy Keane has got an opinion and he does give out critiques to players as a former player and it’s an opinionated sport. But you can’t just accept that knowing it’s not the truth.

“I feel he (Grealish) has every right to defend himself.

“Roy Keane’s not privileged, we are not privileged at talkSPORT to know what’s going on in those meetings when they’re talking about penalties.

“I believe Jack. I don’t think he’s a shrinking violet. He’s a player who steps up to the plate. When you want to make a name for yourself, that’s when you step up.

“Unfortunately, I do believe Gareth Southgate has picked Saka, he trusts him and that’s out of Jack’s control. I think he’s well within his rights to defend himself and I certainly am one to believe him.

“I think with Roy Keane, with the fact Jack Grealish left the Irish squad, went to the English squad, I think there’s a little bit of sour grapes there personally.”

