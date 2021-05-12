Former Man City winger claims Man United should be docked six points

“Three points isn’t enough because that doesn’t affect anything.”

Former Man City winger Trevor Sinclair believes Man United should be docked six points for their “lack of due diligence” in recent weeks.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had warned that he’d be forced to field weaker teams amid a fixture schedule that was made more hectic by the rescheduling of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Red Devils were originally scheduled to face Liverpool on May 2 but protests which saw a number of United fans make their way into Old Trafford forced the postponement of the match.

It will now take place on Thursday evening, little over 48 hours after United hosted Leicester.

True to his word, Solskjaer made a number of changes for Tuesday’s meeting with Leicester, which United lost 2-1.

The result not only handed the Premier League title to Man City but it could also have a significant bearing on the top four race.

Sinclair, who made 98 appearances for City, is of the opinion that United should be hit with a six-point deduction for fielding such a weakened team and for the way they dealt with the Old Trafford protests earlier this month.

“Without being disrespectful to the players that played tonight, they made ten changes, this is their B team,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I think that’s disrespectful and it takes away from the top four race.

😠 “#MUFC made 10 changes. This is their B team. I think that’s disrespectful.” 😡 “I think there needs to be a punishment. 3 points isn’t enough. A 6 point deduction should be given.” Trevor Sinclair explains why he thinks Man Utd should be docked 6 points… pic.twitter.com/QE9kxSS510 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 11, 2021

“Why didn’t the police and the club make amendments and make sure they safeguard the stadium? They didn’t do that.

“The teams that are going to suffer from Man United’s lack of due diligence, the ones who could miss out on the top four, are Chelsea possibly, Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham.

“I think there needs to be a punishment for Man United. Three points isn’t enough because that doesn’t affect anything.

“I honestly feel the way they put out this team, the way they didn’t safeguard their stadium, I think a six-point deduction should be given to Manchester United.”

