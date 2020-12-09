Trent Alexander-Arnold’s one-line response when Alex Ferguson asked about Man United move

Trent Alexander-Arnold was only ever going to play for one club in the North West of England.

On Wednesday night, Trent Alexander-Arnold captained Liverpool for the first time and it’s the only club he ever wanted to represent, although he was highly sought-after when he was coming through the ranks at Melwood.

Apparently, some of England’s biggest clubs scouted Alexander-Arnold and wanted the right-back to commit his future to them but TAA was never going to defect from his family team.

Manchester United were interested in Alexander-Arnold and felt they might have an edge in signing him due to the fact that the player’s uncle, John Alexander, was United’s club secretary during Alex Ferguson’s reign at Old Trafford.

But when Ferguson asked Alexander-Arnold why he didn’t decide to sign for United, the legendary Scot received a brief answer that let him know it was never in the youngster’s thoughts.

“My mum doesn’t drive on motorways,” Alexander-Arnold told Ferguson, per the New York Times.

Brian McClair, the former United player who went on to manage the club’s academy, admitted that they had spotted Alexander-Arnold at a young age.

McClair knew that even with Alexander-Arnold’s connections with United, there was only ever going to be one red jersey for the player who has since developed into one of the greatest young talents in world football.

“We saw him when he was playing outside right in an Under-14s game at Carrington for Liverpool,” McClair told the Liverpool Echo.

“I thought, he’s a good player, who’s he?

“Even though his uncle was the secretary, you knew you weren’t going to get him. So we were never going to get him.

“His sister is a Liverpool fan, the family were all Liverpool fans, he wasn’t going to leave Liverpool. It was a simple message.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Liverpool, Manchester United, trent alexander-arnold