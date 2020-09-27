Transfer news: Interesting theory emerges about Man United’s Jadon Sancho waiting game

In today’s transfer news round-up, we highlight an interesting theory about why Manchester United are leaving it late to launch a bid for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been United’s top transfer target for the better part of three months but, apparently, a formal bid for the Borussia Dortmund winger has yet to be tabled by the Red Devils.

Elsewhere; we look at the likelihood of Liverpool beating Brighton and Leeds to the signing of a teenage defender and find out that Chelsea are set to open their wallets yet again.

United’s waiting game

As supporter frustration reaches boiling point, an intriguing theory has emerged regarding a possible reason for Manchester United’s delay in signing Jadon Sancho.

With the October 5 deadline little over a week away, United have yet to begin serious negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for the 20-year-old although discussions between the Red Devils and Sancho’s representatives have been ongoing.

Manchester Evening News have now suggested that United are perhaps holding off on intensifying their attempts to sign Sancho due to the scheduling of their financial reports.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, United will complete their fiscal first quarter on September 30 so the signing of Donny van de Beek earlier this month, for example, will be reported to investors in mid-November.

With that in mind, United may be waiting until after September 30 to make a huge bid for Sancho as that deal, if successful, would be reflected in the fiscal second quarter accounts ending December 31 and not compound the losses that were likely incurred over the past three months during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Liverpool looking to the future

Liverpool hope that a tour of Melwood will help to persuade Motherwell youngster Sam Campbell to commit his future to the Reds.

Liverpool reportedly had a bid accepted for Campbell this week but they are not the only team in the running as they face competition from Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

While he likely won’t immediately feature in the first team of any club he signs for, Campbell is considering his options although Liverpool are expected to hold talks with the 16-year-old in the coming days according to Football Insider.

The promising defender has reportedly rejected the offer of a three-year contract from Motherwell with the view of taking his talents to the Premier League.

Chelsea transfer news

Another week, another instance of Roman Abramovich cracking open his wallet for Frank Lampard.

Chelsea are hoping to test West Ham’s resolve by returning with a late £40 million bid for Declan Rice because, according to the Sun on Sunday, the Blues believe their London rivals are desperate for cash.

Rice has been a target for Chelsea throughout the current transfer window but the Hammers’ valuation of him has prevented any move up to this point.

But with West Ham’s owner co-owner David Sullivan admitting that his side’s lack of transfer activity was due to “limited funds”, they may be of the opinion that £40 million would go a long way to help the club navigate through the issues presented by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea have already spent more than £200 million since the end of last season but Lampard sees Rice as the final piece of his puzzle.

Mysterious Fati bid

In Barcelona transfer news, it’s reported that the Catalan club has turned down a €150 million offer for teenage sensation Ansu Fati.

Spanish publication Marca report that Barca rejected the offer – believed to be €125 million up front and an additional €25 million in add-ons – after being made aware of the bid by the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Interestingly, the identity of the eager club is not revealed in the report but Manchester United are named as a club that has expressed an interest in the 17-year-old.

Fati has been touted as a possible alternative for Jadon Sancho if United fail in their pursuit of their top target but Barcelona have no interest in letting the Spanish youngster leave.

