Transfer News: Sancho Rumoured To Prefer Liverpool And Torres Targeted By Man City

In today’s transfer news round-up, there’s been an interesting development in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Our transfer news will also feature United’s four-man defensive shortlist, Manchester City’s top target, Philippe Coutinho’s future and more.

Sancho change of heart?

Sancho has long-been thought of as Man United’s top transfer target this summer and negotiations with Borussia Dortmund were expected to begin as soon as the summer transfer window opened on Monday.

Initially, the transfer fee was reported to be the biggest potential stumbling block in bringing Sancho to Old Trafford. But, apparently, the talented English youngster would actually prefer a switch to Anfield instead.

German outlet Kicker reports that Sancho would rather move to Liverpool this summer because he believes Jurgen Klopp’s side has a greater chance of continuing to challenge for titles than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s.

Sancho has made 99 appearances for Dortmund since his 2017 move and has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

All 17 goals and 16 assists from Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga this season 🔜🔴 [@Bundesliga_EN] pic.twitter.com/OFLfK9vcco — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 21, 2020

United’s defensive woes

In other Man United transfer news, the club has reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential defensive signings this summer.

The Times reports that Kalidou Koulibaly, Milan Skriniar, Jan Vertonghen and Pau Torres are all on United’s radar as Solskjaer aims to find a permanent partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

Koulibaly and Skriniar have both been linked with a move to the Premier League for years. Manchester City are said to be interested in both players as well.

Verthongen, meanwhile, has hinted that details of his new club will be revealed sooner rather than later after seeing out his contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City’s top transfer target

In transfer news on the other side of the city, Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified his top target as he looks to guide Manchester City back to the Premier League title next season.

ESPN reports that Valencia winger Ferran Torres finds himself at the top of City’s transfer wishlist.

Torres has welcomed Guardiola’s interest and is viewed as a potential replacement for Leroy Sane, who left the Etihad for Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Torres is a very technical and versatile player who is seen as rather affordable in today’s market, with a rumoured valuation of £40 million.

No shortage of options for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho reportedly has three options open to him as he looks to revive his career in the Premier League.

After an unremarkable spell with Barcelona, Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but his future is likely in England, where he spent five years with Liverpool.

The Brazilian playmaker is said to favour a return to the Reds but that remains unlikely and three other Premier League clubs are now open to bringing him in.

Sport reports that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are all interested in drafting in Coutinho, who is still only 28.

This @Phil_Coutinho touch and lob over the keeper will never get old ✨ pic.twitter.com/RfONJGNBd3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 19, 2020

Chilwell on the move

Ben Chilwell will reportedly tell Leicester that he wants to leave the club and move to Chelsea this summer.

The Foxes left-back is highly thought of by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who can offer Chilwell the Champions League football that Leicester just missed out on this past season.

According to the Mirror, Chilwell plans to let Brendan Rodgers know that he sees his future at Stamford Bridge, where he hopes he can prove himself worthy of a regular starting place for England.