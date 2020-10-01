Transfer news: How Porto responded to Man United’s first Alex Telles bid

There’s quite a lot of Manchester United transfer news this morning, with talks underway to sign Ousmane Dembele on loan and a report on how Porto reacted to the Red Devils’ attempt to lowball for Alex Telles.

Elsewhere; there could be a couple of departures from Liverpool and Jose Mourinho might get his transfer wish granted with the signing of a new striker.

The deadline is fast approaching.

Welcome to today’s transfer news round-up…

Insulting Telles bid

Gary Neville insists that Manchester United need a new left-back before the October 5 deadline but the Red Devils didn’t get off to the best start with their attempts to sign Alex Telles.

United first approached Porto with a £12 million bid for Telles which, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, was so low that it didn’t even warrant a response from the Primeira Liga club.

Apparently, Porto are demanding a minimum of £18 million if they are to part ways with Telles but United appear to be dragging their heels, even after missing out on top left-back target Sergio Reguilon to Spurs last month.

Porto were reportedly so taken aback by United’s lowball attempt that they are now prepared to keep Telles and let him leave for free next summer rather than let him go for less than his value in the current transfer window.

Talks for Dembele

In other United transfer news, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears resigned to missing out on top target Jadon Sancho.

United have officially opened talks with Barcelona over a potential loan move for Ousmane Dembele, who is seen as an alternative to Sancho.

The Guardian reports that United have made contact with Barca, who would prefer to sell Dembele in order to free up funds for Ronald Koeman to rebuild the squad.

If United can convince the Catalan club to allow Dembele to leave on loan, the Premier League club will have to pay the French forward’s salary in full.

United would be willing to a compromise and agree to a loan deal with an option to buy.

Liverpool departures

Jurgen Klopp is preparing to part ways with a couple of players in the coming days.

Liverpool are reportedly set to accept a £23 million bid from Sheffield United for Rhian Brewster, with £18 million up front and £5 million in add-ons for the promising striker.

Crystal Palace were also believed to be interested in Brewster but the Blades look to have won the race for the 20-year-old’s signature according to the Sun.

Young defender Sepp van den Berg is expected to leave Liverpool on loan while former Switzerland manager Ottmar Hitzfeld has encouraged Xherdan Shaqiri to find a new club.

Tottenham transfer news

Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to bring in a new striker before the October 5 deadline and his wish is close to being granted.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Benfica over a loan deal for striker Carlos Vinicius.

Sky Sports reports that Spurs are looking to sign Vinicius on loan, with an option to buy the Brazilian forward for around £36 million.

The hope is that Vinicius, who scored 24 goals in 47 appearances last season, will lighten the load for Harry Kane up front for Tottenham.

“I am optimistic, but more than that the feeling that I like is that we are trying everything to do it,” Mourinho said of his club’s attempts to sign reinforcements.

