Transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds secret talks with Jadon Sancho

Welcome to today’s transfer news round-up, where we provide updates on the departures and arrivals at some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Today’s transfer news includes a report from a well-connected Norwegian journalist that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held talks with Manchester United’s top target Jadon Sancho although a bid has yet to be lodged.

Elsewhere; we hear that Liverpool are closely monitoring Antoine Griezmann’s situation at Barcelona, we discover that Real Madrid are looking at signing the two most exciting young forwards in Europe and find out that Luis Suarez is expected to sit a language test today ahead of his move.

Solskjaer’s ‘secret talks’

It’s the transfer news story that refuses to go away but in what might be positive signs for Manchester United supporters, it’s emerged that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has personally spoken to Jadon Sancho in an attempt to take him to Old Trafford.

Sancho remains United’s top target this summer but time is running out to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger.

With United’s first Premier League fixture less than two weeks away, Solskjaer is growing impatient about the limited preseason preparations he will have with any new arrivals.

Donny van de Beek is set to join up with his new teammates this week while Solskjaer’s focus returns immediately to Sancho, who has been valued by Dortmund at £108 million.

Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt has stated that Solskjaer has spoken with Sancho multiple times and, apparently, United are hoping to finalise agent fees before lodging an official bid with Dortmund.

It’s in Ed Woodward’s hands now…

Liten oppdatering på Jadon Sancho: Solskjær har pratet med ham flere ganger. Sancho topper klubbens ønskeliste og har selv lyst på overgang til United. Solskjærs enkle beskjed til Woodward: Fiks det! — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) September 5, 2020

Liverpool on red alert for Griezmann

In somewhat surprising transfer news, Liverpool have been linked with a late move for Antoine Griezmann.

The Daily Mail reports that Griezmann has grown disillusioned following Lionel Messi’s U-turn on leaving Barcelona, after being promised a greater role at the club if Messi had left.

Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be monitoring the Griezmann situation, as are Liverpool, and the Reds would likely be favourites to sign the Frenchman due to their status as Premier League champions and the style of play promoted by Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s gegenpressing style is similar to the philosophy employed by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during Griezmann’s time at the club and a return to that way of playing may appeal to the 29-year-old.

Luis Suarez’s language test

In other potential departures from Barcelona, Luis Suarez’s rumoured move to Juventus is growing ever closer to becoming a reality.

Uruguayan TV (via Eurosport) states that Suarez is due to sit a language test today in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship ahead of his switch to Juve.

Suarez is eligible to obtain an Italian passport as his wife, Sofia Balbi, is a citizen of the country.

The former Liverpool forward is set to sit a B1 Italian test, a lower intermediate level, to grant him an EU passport.

Suarez has reportedly already apologised to Juventus defender Georgio Chiellini for the infamous biting incident at the 2014 World Cup.

Real Madrid’s spending spree

Real Madrid might have to be patient due to financial constraints of Covid-19 but Los Blancos are eyeing up two of the world’s most exciting young forwards.

According to reports in Spain, both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are targets for Real but the Spanish club may have to wait until next season before unleashing a spending spree of mammoth proportions.

Real are also eager to bring Eduardo Camavinga, one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders, to the club and see him as the long-term replacement for Casemiro.

This might be a quiet summer for Zinedine Zidane’s side but over the next twelve months, we could see a £261 million squad overhaul.

New Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek recently revealed that coronavirus put the kibosh on his switch to the Bernabeu earlier this year.

