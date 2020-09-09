Transfer news: What’s holding up Manchester United’s next signing

In today’s transfer news round-up, we discover the obstacle Manchester United are facing in their pursuit of Sergio Reguilon.

Real Madrid are holding up the transfer due to their demand for a buy-back clause to be included in the deal for the left-back.

In other transfer news, Liverpool are also looking to include a buy-back clause in the deal that sees one of their top prospects leave and we reveal the World Cup winner that Leeds hope to sign this summer.

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson is also set for a medical this week ahead of his move.

Manchester United obstacle

Manchester United are growing frustrated in their pursuit of Sergio Reguilon.

Fresh from signing Donny van de Beek last week, United intensified their interest in bringing in left-back, Reguilon, from Real Madrid.

But according to The Mirror, Real’s insistence on a buy-back clause in the deal is what’s holding things up.

United are willing to pay the £27 million Real are asking for but the Red Devils aren’t too eager on agreeing to the buy-back aspect.

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla and he is viewed as a more reliable option for United than Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

Liverpool’s buy-back clause

Buy-back clauses seem to be all the rage as Liverpool are also hoping to have the option to bring Rhian Brewster back at a fixed price if he leaves this summer.

A number of clubs have enquired about Brewster’s availability; including Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and Sheffield United.

Sky Sports reports that Liverpool are considering letting Brewster leave on a permanent deal but are hoping to hedge their bets with a buy-back clause.

Brewster, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea and impressed with 11 goals in 22 appearances.

The English forward has only made a handful of appearances for Liverpool.

World Cup winner at Elland Road

In somewhat unexpected transfer news, Leeds United are hoping to persuade Julian Draxler to move to Elland Road this summer.

RMC Sport reports that Leeds are showing no shortage of ambition with their attempts to convince Draxler to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Draxler, who was a member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, has fallen down the pecking order at Parc des Princes but would be guaranteed first-team football under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have already spent over £30 million with the signing of Spanish forward Rodrigo from Valencia.

Callum Robinson medical

In the only piece of Irish transfer news today, Callum Robinson is set to undergo a medical with West Brom this week according to Sky Sports.

Robinson spent the second half of last season on loan with the Baggies and is expected to complete a permanent switch to the Hawthorns in the coming days.

The Republic of Ireland international signed for Sheffield United last July and made 20 appearances before being loaned out to Slaven Bilic’s side.

West Brom’s Oliver Burke is expected to move in the opposite direction with a loan move to Sheffield United.

