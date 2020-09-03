Transfer news: How Manchester United could beat Liverpool to top target

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United could send a clear message if they accept the invitation to battle Liverpool for Jurgen Klopp’s top target this summer.

In the seemingly daily edition of Chelsea transfer news, Frank Lampard could be set to test the depths of Roman Abramovich’s pockets with an approach for yet another high-profile player.

We also have an update on Lionel Messi, a warning from Dean Henderson and some unsurprising news about Shane Duffy.

Welcome to today’s transfer news…

What must happen for United to challenge Liverpool for Thiago

Manchester United have reportedly been invited to join the bidding for Thiago Alcantara.

ESPN report that United have explored tentative discussions with Thiago’s representatives but no contact has been made yet with Bayern Munich.

While the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax may suggest that Thiago is not a priority for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keeping a close eye on the progress of Liverpool’s pursuit of the Spanish midfielder.

The issue with Thiago to Liverpool seems to be down to Barcelona’s interest in Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds have yet to meet Bayern’s valuation of Thiago and due to the financial constraints caused by Covid-19, Liverpool may need to let a player leave in order to justify spending around £30 million on a new signing.

New Barca manager Ronald Koeman is eager to bring in Wijnaldum but he has more pressing concerns at hand in terms of the rumoured departures of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

If Barcelona fail to bring convince Liverpool to part ways with Wijnaldum, it could open the door for United to beat Jurgen Klopp to the signing of Thiago.

Messi U-turn?

There seems to be a new twist on Lionel Messi’s transfer news saga every day but this one could be significant as reports state that the Barcelona talisman is considering making a U-turn on his push to leave the club.

According to TyC Sports, Messi’s father met with Barca chiefs on Wednesday but could not negotiate the 33-year-old’s exit.

The Argentine superstar is now less likely to leave as might have been suggested last week and he is considering seeing out his contract at Camp Nou.

Barcelona were said to be holding firm on their €700 million asking price for Messi but according to The Telegraph, it’s possible that he could leave for as little as €100 million if he does ultimately look for a fresh challenge this summer.

Dean Henderson’s warning

It might not quite be transfer news but it could well turn out to be as Dean Henderson has issued a warning to Manchester United after returning to his parent club from Sheffield United.

After an impressive season with the Blades, Henderson is eager to challenge United No. 1 David De Gea for the honour of first-choice goalkeeper with the Red Devils.

While it could be considered a pleasant headache to have two elite-level ‘keepers vying for the same position, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be facing some difficult conversations as Henderson has revealed that he won’t hesitate to leave in pursuit of regular football.

The 23-year-old was asked by The Daily Mail if he would consider requesting another loan move if it became clear that he was not in the running to start between the sticks for United.

“It wouldn’t be clever for me to sit around and not play football, I don’t think it would help any parties at all,” Henderson confirmed.

Take me home, United Road

To the place, I belong

To Old Trafford, to see United

Take me home, United Road… 🔜🔛🔝 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/NOwMlA52AN — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) August 26, 2020

More Chelsea transfer news

It’s like the mid-2000s all over again as Chelsea are engaging in a spending spree of ludicrous proportions.

Frank Lampard will have few excuses if Chelsea fail to launch a title challenge next season after the financial faith he’s been shown by Roman Abramovich.

Kai Havertz has not yet been officially announced as a Blues player but the deal is said to be done and Chelsea will not pursue their next target until they unveil Havertz.

West Ham’s Declan Rice remains one of Lampard’s top targets, according to Football London, and the Chelsea boss will likely be pushing Abramovich to dig even deeper in his pockets to bring one of England’s top prospects to Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers insist they will accept no less than £80 million for Rice, which means that Chelsea could have to rely on any funds raised by the rumoured sale of N’Golo Kante to bring Rice in.

Duffy’s dream move

And finally, some Irish transfer news.

The ink has hardly dried on Shane Duffy’s contract with Celtic but, apparently, the Scottish champions are already targeting the opportunity to turn the Irishman’s loan deal into a permanent one.

Duffy confirmed his dream move on Wednesday and promised to give his all as Celtic aim for ten titles in a row.

The Daily Record reports that the Hoops have no doubt that Duffy will prove to be a success at Parkhead throughout the coming campaign and Celtic will likely return next summer with a permanent offer for the Republic of Ireland defender, who grew up supporting Celtic.

My dream to play for Celtic is here. I can’t thank everyone enough who helped me get this move done . I will give it my everything for this club to succeed while I am here now let’s go do it I CANT wait ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/J5wFWdi5UV — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 2, 2020

