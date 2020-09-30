Transfer news: Why Man United are worried about second bid for Jadon Sancho

In today’s transfer news, we focus on Manchester United’s race against the clock to sign Jadon Sancho.

After reportedly having an initial bid for Sancho turned down on Tuesday, United are said to be concerned about the damage that a second bid rejection could have on the club’s transfer reputation.

Elsewhere; Leeds United are set to pull off an incredible coup, there’s an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice and a surprising move being touted for Ireland international Alan Browne.

Welcome to the transfer news round-up.

United’s Sancho concern

Manchester United may not return to Borussia Dortmund with a second bid for Jadon Sancho because, apparently, the Premier League club is worried about losing face.

The Daily Mail reports that United are concerned about the reputational damage that a second rejection could have, as well as the inevitable fan backlash over any haggling, as transfer deadline day looms.

It emerged on Tuesday that Dortmund turned down a bid for Sancho worth €100 million – €80 million up front with €20 million in add-ons – and United may now have to turn their attentions elsewhere as they refuse to meet Dortmund’s valuation of the England forward.

While Sancho remains United’s top target this summer, the Red Devils have identified Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as an alternative if they fail to reach an agreement with Dortmund.

Sancho did not travel with Dortmund for their DFL Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich but his absence has been put down to a respiratory infection.

Leeds United coup

Leeds United are not resting on their laurels with their incredible start to Premier League life as an agreement has reportedly been reached with Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance.

The Athletic reports that Leeds have agreed a deal with Bayern worth approximately £20 million for Cuisance, who is eager to work with Marcelo Bielsa and gather more first-team experience than he would at the Allianz Arena.

Cuisance, 21, moved to Bayern last summer but was very much a bit-part player for the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern’s willingness to sell Cuisance does not suggest that they don’t rate the Frenchman as they have insisted on the inclusion of a buy-back clause in their deal with Leeds.

Chelsea transfer news

Frank Lampard has identified two players with whom he is willing to part ways as his attempts to bring Declan Rice to Chelsea intensify.

Lampard hopes to round out a remarkable summer of spending with the acquisition of Rice, who West Ham value at £70 million.

Chelsea hope to bring that price down, however, by offering both Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the Hammers as part of the deal.

As reported on the Transfer Window Podcast, Rudiger and Loftus-Cheek would be willing to make the switch to David Moyes’ side in the pursuit of first-team football.

Rice spent eight years as part of Chelsea’s youth set-up but made the move to West Ham’s academy at the age of 14.

Browne to Turkey

In Irish transfer news, Alan Browne has been linked with a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Turkish publication Karadeniz Gazete reports that Trabzonspor, who are currently 10th in the Super Lig, are in talks to sign Browne from Preston North End.

The report states that the deal for the Republic of Ireland midfielder could be worth around €3.5 million for Preston.

Yesterday, Browne was named in Stephen Kenny’s 25-man squad for the upcoming fixtures against Slovakia, Wales and Finland.

Browne, 25, moved to Preston from Cork City in 2013 and has made over 200 appearances for the English club.

Read More About: Alan Browne, Chelsea, Declan Rice, jadon sancho, leeds united, Manchester United, Michael Cuisance, Trabzonspor, transfer news